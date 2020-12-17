Mumbai: We don't want a fare hike, say auto and taxi unions

There have been strikes and protests over fare hikes in Mumbai in the past, but the COVID crisis has upended the scene this year. With the Maharashtra government now hinting at a fare hike, the unions are saying a big no.

The state government has proposed raising the minimum fare of autos from R18 to R20 and for taxis from Rs 22 to Rs 25.

The auto union recently met transport minister Anil Parab on the challenges faced by drivers. Mumbai Automen Union leader Shashank Sharad Rao said they made a few demands, including monthly assistance of R10,000 to drivers and waiver of principal and interest on loans on autos. "There was no mention or demand for a fare hike anywhere. The government is now offering a hike just to cover-up these issues. It is important at present to survive and a hike will further ruin businesses," said Rao.

Mumbai Taximen's Union leader Anthony L Quadros said, "We do not want the hike now, but if they give it to us, we have no other option but to keep it. If there is a hike in fares at this stage, we may even lose our existing business," he said, adding the state can consider giving sops to help the business.

Transport officials said they will take a final call on the issue on December 22.

