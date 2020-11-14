Mumbai: Western Railway commissioned two new escalators at Mira Road station

The escalators have been constructed at an approximate cost of Rs one crore each

In a bid to provide better amenities and facilities for its passengers, the Western Railway opened two new escalators at Mira Road station on Diwali. The two new escalators were inaugurated by Rajan Vichare - Hon'ble Member of Parliament virtually through a web link.

Two new escalators at Mira Road station footbridge (Churchgate-end) on platforms 2/3 & 4. Capacity 900 passengers per hour! @mid_day pic.twitter.com/QxBDqLaXWL — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) November 14, 2020

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the new escalators have been provided at the Foot over Bridge (South) of Mira Road station, one each on Platform No. 2/3 & 4 and have been constructed at an approximate cost of Rs one crore each.

"These escalators have a capacity of 900 passengers per hour each and have been provided especially to look after the comfort of the elderly, differently-abled, pregnant women, and children. It will prove beneficial to the passengers and will provide a safer and more convenient way to travel," Thakur said.

He further informed that there are 54 escalators over the Mumbai division including 50 in Mumbai suburban section and 10 escalators are planned to be installed in this financial year.

Western Railway has always given top priority when it comes to the safety of passengers and urges all commuters to use Foot Over Bridges, Subways, Lifts, Escalators to change platforms and avoid trespassing.

