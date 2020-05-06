Mumbai: Western Railway works on war footing to make city monsoon ready

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Western Railway has worked intensively on the 2020 pre-monsoon works for Mumbai suburban railway while maintaining proper protocol of COVID-19.

A glimpse of some activities

Tree Trimming: Trimming of tree branches alongside the tracks is being done which are infringing with overhead wires in order to avoid tripping in monsoon. Till now total 158 trees have been trimmed.

Insulator Cleaning: Cleaning of insulators is a major precaution against flashing of the insulator during man soon showering. The fitting of the bridges were also checked where clearance are critical. This will help to avoid tripping in monsoon. Till now total 1,395 insulators have been cleaned.

Insulator cleaning on the left and checking of bridge fittings on the right

Bird Nest Removal: This is the season of bird breeding. The bird used to make nests in OHE structures. These nests are identified during foot patrolling and live line inspections and such identified bird nests are then removed from structures. Till now total 454 bird nests have been removed.

Bird gel: The non-toxic bird deterrent gel is also applied on overhead structures and cantilevers to prevent birds from landing on overhead structures thus avoiding the nests. During locked down bird gel at total 969 points have been applied.



Bird deterrent gel and applying gel below FOB

Cross over checking: Most of the suburban section is having unregulated overhead wires and due to temperature variation, the overhead wire of cross overs may get disturbed. To overcome this problem, all cross overs were checked hot line by tower wagon and 22 of them adjusted in power blocks.

During the lock down period despite availability of only 10-15% of the regular field staff it has been ensured that important works for monsoon preparation are going on as per target in suburban section of CCG-VR section

Sufficient number of point machines have been readied by signal workshop and kept as spare for replacement in case of monsoon flooding. Vulnerable signal boxes have been raised in flood prone areas. Staff have been continuously imparted training for monsoon drills.

Earth-resistance of Telecom installations of Churchgate-Virar Section are being checked and maintained at the desired level.

Routers, Switches, LAN Extenders, wire connections of UTS & PRS are being checked, cleaned & where there is wiring issue same is being replaced. Earth resistance of these equipment are also checked.

Testing & cleaning of Train Indicators for Suburban as well as Mail/Express trains, Public Address System is also being done.

Various equipment installed in Telecom OFC rooms of Churchgate-Virar section are also being cleaned. Checking & cleaning of different cards of these equipment are also in progress.

Power Plants for various Telecom equipment are also being maintained. Process of taking measurement of battery voltage, Charger voltage, AC supply voltage cleaning the connection terminals, cleaning battery-charger etc are in progress.

Sr No Activity Scope Progress 1 Cleaning of culverts 41 culverts in BMC jurisdiction 3 Nos in Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation jurisdiction 11 Nos in Vasai Virar Municipal jurisdiction Pre cleaning joint inspection has been completed with respective municipal corporation. Cleaning work completed in 6 culverts. 2 Cleaning of drains 41km of drains to be cleaned 5.5km ( 14% ) of drains has been cleaned. 3 Provision of pumps 153 Diesel and electrical pumps to be provided. Pumps installation will start from 10th May 2020. 4 Removal of muck 2,80,000 cum 2,50,000 cum of muck/earth/garbage has been removed by deploying JCB, Poclain and specially modified EMU for carrying muck. 5 Scope of track lifting by 50-150 mm 32.581 km 15.78 km (49 %) of track has been lifted. 6 Provision of automatic rain gauge 10 All 10 provided 7 Provision of flood gauge 36 to be provided 40% completed 8 Cutting of vulnerable tress 76 trees identified for cutting Joint survey of tree done. Letter has been given to tree officers municipal bodies seeking permission for cutting. Joint survey with municipal officers in progress. 9 Joint inspection of Track circuit & yards with Signalling & Telecom All yard and track circuits of Churchgate-Virar Work is in progress to be completed by May 30 10 Provision of additional water way 3 2 waterway bridge constructed by Micro tunneling 11. Inspection of Railway affecting works. 3 - Powai lake, Vihar lake and Tulsi lake Inspection has been completed jointly with state officials

