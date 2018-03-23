Mumbai: Western suburbs to have no power for 4 hours on Sunday

No power supply from 3 am to 7 am on Sunday as MMRDA will increase the height of the high-tension wires near Thakur Complex, as it's coming in the way of the Dahisar-Andheri East metro line 7



The Dahisar-Andheri East metro line 7 work is all set to make you sweat for four long hours early on March 25. The western suburbs will have no power supply from 3 am to 7 am on Sunday, as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development (MMRDA) will work on increasing the height of the high-tension wires near Thakur Complex, which is coming in the way of the Metro.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the authority said, "There will be no electricity supply in the K-West, P-South, P-North, R-South, R-Central and H-West wards, which cover areas like Vile Parle, Juhu, Andheri, Versova, Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Malad, Kandivli and Charkop, from 3 am to 7 am on March 25. The MMRDA will raise the height of high-tension wires in front of AVON Plaza Society, Thakur Complex, Kandivli."



According to sources, at present, the wires have a height of 14 metres. They would be raised to a height of 21.5 metres. This would help the authority in continuing with the Mumbai Metro construction work.

14mts - The present height of the wires

21.5mts - The height they would be raised to

