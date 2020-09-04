Mumbai: Wheel of double decker bus plying from Kurla to Andheri comes off
BEST officials said the incident occurred at around 9:30 am on the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road bridge
A double decker bus on route number 332 between Kurla and Andheri met with an accident on Friday after its front wheel axle broke and the wheel came off.
#Mumbai Oops! BEST double decker bus meets with an accident and wheel comes off on Santacruz Chembur Link Road bridge near Kurla. The bus was on Andheri-Kurla route no. 332. @mid_day pic.twitter.com/NaompMI8Yo— Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) September 4, 2020
BEST officials said the incident occurred at around 9:30 am on the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road bridge, where the bus is diverted on way back to Kurla station.
Sources said the bus number 4024 was taken out from Kurla depot around 8 am and was plying on the route.
