Mumbai: Wheel of double decker bus plying from Kurla to Andheri comes off

The front wheel axle broke and the wheel came off

A double decker bus on route number 332 between Kurla and Andheri met with an accident on Friday after its front wheel axle broke and the wheel came off.

#Mumbai Oops! BEST double decker bus meets with an accident and wheel comes off on Santacruz Chembur Link Road bridge near Kurla. The bus was on Andheri-Kurla route no. 332. @mid_day pic.twitter.com/NaompMI8Yo — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) September 4, 2020

BEST officials said the incident occurred at around 9:30 am on the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road bridge, where the bus is diverted on way back to Kurla station.

Sources said the bus number 4024 was taken out from Kurla depot around 8 am and was plying on the route.

