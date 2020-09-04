Search

Mumbai: Wheel of double decker bus plying from Kurla to Andheri comes off

Published: 04 September, 2020 11:48 IST | Rajendra B Aklekar | Mumbai

BEST officials said the incident occurred at around 9:30 am on the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road bridge

The front wheel axle broke and the wheel came off
The front wheel axle broke and the wheel came off

A double decker bus on route number 332 between Kurla and Andheri met with an accident on Friday after its front wheel axle broke and the wheel came off.

BEST officials said the incident occurred at around 9:30 am on the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road bridge, where the bus is diverted on way back to Kurla station.

Sources said the bus number 4024 was taken out from Kurla depot around 8 am and was plying on the route.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Tags

brihanmumbai electricity supply and transportmumbaimumbai news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK