Mumbai: Wildlife conservationists discuss ways to cut roadkill around SNGP

Following the letter sent by former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requesting mitigation measures to reduce roadkill, an important meeting was convened at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) on Friday in the presence of experts.

Sources from SGNP told mid-day that wildlife conservationists, representatives of NGOs working in the field from Mumbai and Thane were also present at the meeting. Currently, four to five infrastructure development projects are coming up around SGNP and Tungareshwar Wildlife sanctuary. Taking this into consideration, mitigation measures such as construction of underpass and overpass (on a temporary or permanent basis), upgrading existing bridges and culverts to allow larger animals to pass through were discussed during the meeting.

Another important issue was the immediate installation of proper signboards about wildlife crossings on Thane-Ghodbunder Road, Ghodbunder-Tungareshwar stretch and Dahisar-Varsova bridge stretch. Sensitising motorists to drive slow while passing through forested patch on highways was also discussed.

Biologist Nikit Surve, who has been monitoring leopard activity in and around SGNP, also gave a detailed presentation on the number of roadkills that have taken place in the area.

