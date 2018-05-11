Mumbai: Windmill in Sangli to help CSMT go green

The heritage building and a few other office buildings of Central Railway will also be run with this power



Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus' heritage building in Mumbai will soon be illuminated with green energy from a windmill in Sangli. Other office buildings of various divisions of Central Railway will also be run with this power.

Officials said the supply of green energy to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus will soon be possible, as the Central Railway has entered into an agreement with M/s Sri Pavan Energy Pvt. Ltd, a government of India undertaking, to provide power at R5.18 per unit, recently.

"Under this agreement, 6 Mega Watt green energy generated by a wind turbine of M/s Sri Pavan Energy Pvt. Ltd, under commissioning at Sangli district in Maharashtra, will be utilised at six different stations of Central Railway and South Eastern Railway. They include Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Manmad, Bhusawal and Nagpur stations," a spokesperson said.

"A total of 12.93 million units of green energy are expected to be generated. It will be utilised for the heritage building of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and other office buildings of various divisions," he added.

Explaining the process, he said, "The energy will be generated at Sangli district. It will be received through the grid connection at various points of Central Railway. This power will be utilised to meet the requirement of Renewable Purchase Obligations (RPO) and the agreement will be valid for 25 years. An estimated amount of Rs 1.5-crore will be saved on electricity through this agreement."

This is yet another green initiative by Central Railway after recently converting stations on the Neral-Matheran section, Asangaon and Mankhurd, into green energy stations.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates