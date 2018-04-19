Mumbai: Woman Congress worker accuses male colleagues of molestation during Kathua, Unnao protests

mid-day has accessed a message sent to Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam



The candle light march that the city Congress held last Sunday in protest of the Kathua and Unnao rape cases at Juhu, has become a cause of embarrassment for senior leaders, as a woman office-bearer has complained of molestation by male colleagues during it.

mid-day has accessed a message sent to Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam. Complainant Rashmi Mestry, Pradesh Congress' delegate (PCC) from North unit of Mumbai Congress, and Nirupam have confirmed the incident on April 15. The march was held following party president Rahul Gandhi's appeal.

"The workers of Youth Congress and NSUI (students' wing) stooped to such a low level that they touched, pushed and shoved women workers in an inappropriate manner, making us feel unsafe among our very own party's male colleagues. Sadly, some male workers did this to us only to get ahead in the march so that their faces were captured by the media. I want to know if women workers will be safe in similar events held in future?" Mestry's message said.

Mestry said the very purpose of the protests was forgotten by the accused. "We were protesting against rapes and murders of women in India. It was an event that needed restraint and a definite character, but the youth and student workers behaved as if the party was upto something else. They behaved in the most uncivilised manner, putting the senior leadership to shame," said Mestry.

Mestry said she has shared the identity of some culprits with Nirupam and expected him to take action against them. "She (Mestry) immediately called and texted me. I have apologised to her and all other women workers of the Congress. We understand the exuberance of youth and student workers, but that cannot be tolerated any longer if they are involved in such unsavoury behaviour. Action will follow soon," Nirupam said.

