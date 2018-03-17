Mumbai: Woman cop beaten up in local train for not showing commuters her first-class pass

They stole her seat and attacked her when she refused to show them her first-class ticket



In the morning peak hours, even the relatively serene ladies compartment can turn into the wild west, as a police officer discovered on Friday, after a group of four commuters assaulted her for refusing to show them her first-class ticket.

PSI Shama Sayyad, 33, currently posted at the web cell of the Mumbai police commissionerate, had boarded the first class coach on a CSMT local from Titwala station at 7.42 am. Around 7.51 am, when the train reached Shahad station, a group of women entered the compartment. One of the women demanded to see Sayyad's ticket, stating that many people get in the first class ticket but only pay for a second-class ticket.

"I reacted and asked them who they were to check my pass. The woman said she was the Ticket Checker. Then three more women joined her in the argument, and they snatched my bag and mobile phone. When I got up to take my phone and bag back, they sat on my seat," Sayyad narrated in her complaint to the police.

The argument soon turned heated and led to fisticuffs between the cop and the attackers. One of the women alighted at Kurla station, while another got down at Dadar. When Sayyad managed to get her bag and phone back, she called the Government Railway Police (GRP) control room. When the train finally rolled into Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Teminus (CSMT), GRP personnel entered the compartment and took the two remaining assaulters and Sayyad to the GRP post. The duo were identified as Sneha Tahir Shaikh, 33, and Harsha Chag, 25. The police are now trying to identify the two other accused involved in the incident.

SD Shinde, senior inspector with the CSMT GRP, said, "Based on Sayyad's complaint, we booked the two women under Sections 170 (personating a public servant), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code. Since the incident took place under the Kalyan GRP's jurisdiction, the case has been transferred to them. The accused have also been handed over to them for further course of action."

