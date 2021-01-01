Mumbai: Woman dies after falling from terrace during New Year party

A woman fell down from the terrace during a late-night rooftop party on New Year’s eve on Thursday in Mumbai. She died on the spot. A senior officer of the Mumbai Police confirmed the incident to Mid-day.

The incident was reported under the jurisdiction of Khar police station.

According to police, the deceased, identified as 21-year-old Janavi Kukreja, saw a couple in a compromising position. An argument ensued between the couple and Janavi and they got into a scuffle, following which Janavi fell down from the terrace.

The building from where Janavi fell down

The Khar police registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against two persons.

The police have also detained three of Janavi's friends, who are college students. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

