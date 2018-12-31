Mumbai: Woman dies delivering stillborn child after 10th pregnancy

national

The woman, who used to run a pan shop in Majalgaon, already had seven daughters but her family wanted a boy, the official said.

A 38-year-old woman died due to excessive bleeding during her 10th pregnancy in Beed district of Maharashtra, a police official said Monday.

Meera Ekhande delivered a stillborn boy on Saturday at the civil hospital in Majalgaon town of Beed, located around 380 km from here, and later died, he said.

The woman, who used to run a pan shop in Majalgaon, already had seven daughters but her family wanted a boy, the official said. She had also terminated two pregnancies earlier, he said, adding that she conceived again apparently under family pressure.

"Ekhande was on Saturday admitted to the civil hospital where she delivered a stillborn child and then died of excessive bleeding," the official said.

"We have registered an accidental death report and handed over the woman's body to her family members," he said. One of the seven daughters of Ekhande had also died earlier, he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever