Woman faints on BEST bus in south Mumbai, dies half an hour later

A 55-year-old passenger fainted on a bus which did not have any conductor on board. The bus was coming back from Backbay depot to Churchgate on Tuesday morning.

According to a report in The Times of India, Sunita Murli was taken to GT Hospital where she was declared dead after half an hour, said an official.

BEST spokesperson BA Zodage said that the incident occurred around 8.50 am when the bus was nearing Maker Tower bus stop. The bus driver told the daily that he immediately stopped the bus at the corner of the road and called the police. Cuffe Parade police reached the spot within a few minutes and rushed the woman to the GT hospital. Zodage said that the woman was declared dead at around 9:35 am.

