Mumbai: Woman found dead in sack at Aksa beach was killed three days ago, suggests post mortem report

The Mumbai Police have managed to identify the body that was found in a sack at Aksa beach on Thursday. The woman identified as Nandani Pankaj Rai (22) is a resident of Poisar, Kandivli East.

According to the post mortem report, Rai was murdered three days before. Police officials said that the reason for her death has been due to suffocation. Nandani was missing from December 8 and her father, Sudhir Thakur, had registered a missing person complaint at Samta Nagar police station on December 11.

After finding the dead body, cops had sent it to JJ hospital for post mortem. The primary report suggests that Nandani was killed three days back. She was found in a sack with a sheet and a pillow. Cops suspect that the same pillow was used to kill her.

Nandani was married to Pankaj three years back. Since then she had been staying in Poisar with him and her father-in-law. Her husband works in a dry fruit shop in Kandivli West, while her father-in-law supplies dhokla to various shops in the city. Police said her husband went to their native village at the beginning of December. Since then she was staying at home with her father-in-law.

Meanwhile, cops are trying to find out the whereabouts of Nandani between December 8 to December 21. The investigating team is questioning her father in law, and a couple of other people.

