Mumbai: Woman lost and found in Kerala, claims she is from Vashi

A 69-year-old woman from Chennai, who claims to have a flat in Navi Mumbai and relatives across the city, has spent the last several months at an old age home in Kerala, with the caregivers unable to locate her son or any relative.

Lakshmi Iyer, who says she has a doctorate, claims she was in Madurai—where she had some work given to her by her former guide, who is attached to Madras University—when the lockdown was announced. Due to the suspension of railway services, she could not return to Chennai, and instead, decided to visit relatives in Kerala, before she could take a flight to Chennai. In Kerala, however, she seems to have been unable to get in touch with relatives and got lost. District collector, Palakkad, then helped Iyer get admitted to Snehajwala, in Kottekad.

Iyer says her husband, who worked at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, passed away eight years ago. Her daughter Indumati is also no more.



Where she is being taken care of right now. She says her son Vignesh is in the Merchant Navy and currently at sea

She says, she used to live in Vashi, but after the death of her husband, she moved to Chennai, with her son, Vignesh who is in the Merchant Navy, and is at sea, currently. Iyer says she has a few relatives in Kandivili, Chembur and some in USA.

The caregivers at Snehajwala say they have not been able to corroborate the claims made by Iyer, as her Android phone has been damaged.

Shimmy M, caregiver, at Snehajwala, said that when the lockdown was announced there were travel restrictions at the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, and, as Iyer did not have any travel documents, she was sent to Victoria College, then later the Palakkad collector sent her to Snehajwala. D Balamurli, district collector, Palakkad, was not available to comment.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news