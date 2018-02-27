Mumbai: Work begins on bridge to replace dismantled Hancock bridge

Work on a new bridge in place of the dismantled British-era Hancock bridge between Sandhurst Road and Byculla started today, civic officials said



Hancock bridge

Work on a new bridge in place of the dismantled British-era Hancock bridge between Sandhurst Road and Byculla started today, civic officials said. Officials said that the bridge, connecting Mazgaon and Umerkahdi areas, would be completed in 19 months and would cost Rs 52 crores to build.

Hancock bridge, over 136 years old, was dismantled in November 2016 because its low height was creating problems during the conversion of Central Railway's electric traction from Direct Current to Alternating Current, said officials. Speaking about the new bridge, Chief engineer (bridges) Shitalaprasad Kori told PTI that it would be longer and wider than the dismantled one.

"It will cost Rs 52 crore and will have a length of 64.6 metres. Its approaches will be 27.45 meter wide while the part above the railway tracks would be 30.8 meter wide. The completion time is 19 months including the monsoons," he said.

Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar today laid the foundation for the bridge, which officials said will be constructed by civil engineering firm Sai Projects.

