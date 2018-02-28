Mumbai: Work on BKC high-speed rail terminus to start soon

Land documents related to the project were handed over the MD of National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd in the presence of the chief minister on Tuesday



With the MMRDA Commissioner U P S Madan handing over the land documents of the Bandra Kurla Complex High Speed Rail (HSR) terminus to Managing Director of National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd Achal Khare at the Heritage Hall of Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus building on Tuesday, work on the project is expected to commence soon. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Counsel General of Japan Ryoji Noda were also present on the occasion.

According to sources, with the state government's active cooperation, land acquisition of the project would be completed soon. The underground station would be constructed at a depth of 25 metres and would have three levels. It has also been proposed that a building of the International Financial Services Centre would come up above the terminus.

Dhananjay Kumar, chief spokesperson of National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd said, "The position of the HSR terminus would be quite advantageous for commuters, as the proposed Metro station is expected to be at a walking distance. Even the distance of the airport from the terminal would be just 5 km and that of the Bandra station would be 3 km. The project is also expected to develop connectivity between Mumbai and Boisar and Virar regions." People from Boisar would be able to reach Mumbai in 39 minutes and the travel time from Virar and Thane would be 24 minutes and 10 minutes respectively.

