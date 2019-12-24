Mumbaikars, brace yourself for a pleasant Christmas as IMD says temperatures to drop

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted a temperature drop in the city around Christmas. According to officials, the weather is most likely to be pleasant because of a drop in maximum temperature.

According to IMD, the minimum temperature today is 22.3 degrees while the maximum temperature recorded on December 23 was 34.6 degrees. The temperature is expected to remain the same around Christmas.

While there was a forecast for rain on Sunday, the city remained dry.

Drop in max temperatures forecasted over central India including parts of Maharashtra; interiors and Northern side including vidarbha, 26-27 Dec.



Mumbai weather is likely to be pleasant on X-mas evening with lowering of max temp.

— K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) December 22, 2019

Deputy director-general (western region), IMD, K S Hosalikar said, "Drop in max temperatures forecasted over central India including parts of Maharashtra; interiors and Northern side including Vidarbha, 26-27 Dec. Mumbai weather is likely to be pleasant on X-mas evening with lowering of max temp."

