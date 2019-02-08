Mumbai weather: Brace for chilly weekend as temperatures to drop

national

The temperature may fall on Saturday with a maximum temperature predicted at 29 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 19 degrees Celsius in Mumbai

Mumbai has witnessed a dip in the temperature since Wednesday evening. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature which was hovering around 35 degrees on Sunday dipped to around 27 degrees on Wednesday evening. The Met department has also predicted a further drop in the temperature over the next two days. In 2019, Mumbai has seen a few temperature drops making it an unusually long winter for Mumbaikars.



The temperature may fall on Saturday with a maximum temperature predicted at 29 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 19 degrees Celsius and Sunday the maximum temperature is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 21 degrees Celsius is predicted. The maximum temperature recorded on 7th February was 27.3 degrees, which was below normal (-3 to -4 degrees) than the usual, making it one of the lowest recorded temperature observed in February in the last few years.



According to IMD weather reports, cold wave conditions had been observed at many places over East Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and northern parts of Telangana. Also at some parts of Vidarbha and isolated places over Chattisgarh, West Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar. The cold wave conditions may be the reason for the temperature drop in Mumbai.

Delhi witnessed the minimum temperature settling at 7 degrees Celsius and the maximum expected to settle at 21 degrees Celsius on Friday. Also, heavy rains and hailstorms accompanied by strong winds lashed the national capital on Thursday. Himachal Pradesh saw both heavy snowfall and heavy rain on Friday. State capital Shimla, Kufri, Chamba, Narkanda, Dalhousie, Mandi, Manali, Solan, Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur received heavy snowfall from Thursday evening to Friday morning.

