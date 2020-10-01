Mumbaikars, save the date! Restaurants and bars to open October 5th; cinemas remain closed

Owner of Mysore Boarding and Lodging in GTB Nagar prepares to reopen the restaurant on Wednesday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

After a six-month COVID-19-caused hiatus, you may be able to visit your favourite watering hole and eatery next week as the state government has allowed restaurants, bars and food courts to operate October 5 onwards at half capacity. The state tourism department will issue a separate Standard Operating Procedure for the establishments.

Announcing the next phase of Mission Begin Again on Wednesday, the state's chief secretary also allowed all industrial and manufacturing units of non-essential items in Mumbai to operate but no date has been given.

The decision to open eateries and bars came after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's meeting with association representatives on Monday. The state-made SOP has been shared with hoteliers who also gave their feedback to make the guidelines stringent and responsible.

The city's dabbawallas have also been allowed to travel after procuring QR codes from the Mumbai police. However, other commuters will have to wait for their turn to board the Mumbai suburban trains and for the Metro to restart. The railways have also been asked to increase the frequency of services to meet the increased demand as more commuters have been issued QR codes.

All trains originating and ending within the state will be allowed to run with immediate effect subject to COVID-19 protocols. Suburban trains in Pune region will be allowed to run along the lines of Mumbai regulations.

Schools, colleges and educational institutions will be shut till October 31. Cinema halls, swimming pools, gyms, entertainment parks, multiplexes, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will not open till further orders. Religious, social and political events will not be allowed. Places of worship have not been allowed to reopen.

