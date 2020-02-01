Mumbaikars should participate in 'Ease of Living ' Survey: BMC

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs of the Central Government has launched the ‘Ease of Living Index 2019’ to rank cities throughout the country. The criteria set by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under the index is to select which city is the best to live in, across different cities and metros of the country. The BMC administration has appealed to the citizens of Mumbai to participate and give their feedback in this survey and their valuable votes to the city.

The survey has been launched on the website, starting today, February 1 to ascertain citizen’s opinions.

Various development works are carried out in the cities and metros through the local administration, state governments and central government. This survey is being conducted to find out whether the city's condition has improved and how or in what ways, further improvements can be made to the basis of its development and administration.

Citizens have to register their name, age, gender and mobile number by visiting the website, to register their poll. Answer a total of 24 questions, by selecting the correct option. Citizens can rate the cities in terms of health services, sanitation, garbage collection, housing, education for children, commute facilities, fire & ambulance services, women safety, recreational services, livelihood opportunities, financial services, air condition, green area, and electricity supply.

The best cities will be selected based on the answers given by the citizens on these questions. The citizens can vote for their opinions until February 29, 2020.

