Mumbai's first AC local train: No barrier between ladies coach and the next

For the women, it was a novel experience to enter the ladies coach and find, to their surprise, that there was no barrier between their compartment and the next. "What's to stop male passengers from entering our compartment?" asked Bharati Kotian, a Churchgate-bound commuter. "They must make special security arrangements to ensure that men do not enter the women's coach," she added.



Bharti Kotian

Got on by mistake

Bharti had boarded the train mistakenly assuming it was a regular local. "I missed my regular train, but I saw a local standing at the platform and rushed inside. As soon as I entered, it felt so different. At first, I thought it was the first class compartment, but the seats were similar to those in the normal, second-class coaches. Then I saw the doors close behind me and realised I was on the new AC train," she recalled.

Since the train has walkthrough compartments, there is no barrier to keep men out of the women's compartment

She broke into a sweat on realising that she could be fined for travelling without the right ticket, but luckily, she got away with it. 'They should announce that it is an AC train, so others don't make the same mistake and rush in," she added.

Voices

Aruna Jagtap

'The ride was comfortable and fun, but I cannot afford to spend so much. The authorities should think about reducing the fares, so more people can use the services'

Sunita Bandal

'We read about it in the papers, and my daughter and I thought it would be a fun way to enjoy a day out. It is expensive and may not be for daily travel, but we just wanted to try it.'

