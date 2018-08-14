Mumbai's Killer Roads: Bad planning makes Sion spot a nightmare

national

Flyover that exits on to road that has fast-moving vehicles and lack of prominent signage to guide motorists on taking the correct turns make road outside Everard Nagar a massive accident stretch

This is a notorious accident spot in front of Everard Nagar, where vehicles coming off the flyover and those on the road below collide when either one is speeding. Pic/Atul Kamble

Everard Nagar, Sion

The Everard Nagar stretch of road is a motorist’s nightmare. The road that connects Chunabhatti with Sion has become a killer spot for many. Speeding, as usual, is the most common reason for accidents here. However, a little engineering modification at this spot could probably save many lives. Lack of signage and dividers is a huge problem at Everard Nagar. On the south bound road, vehicles coming from Priyadarshini Circle either take the Sion flyover or the road underneath it.



Altmash and his friend's bikes being taken away following their accident on the Everard Nagar stretch last year

However, many times last minute turns, when people change their minds mid-way, causes accidents at the junction. On the other side of the road, vehicles coming from Sion Circle combine with vehicles coming from the flyover. Many times, bikers and motorists are unable to spot vehicles, especially heavy vehicles, coming from the lower end of the flyover resulting in accidents. While vehicles descend from Sion flyover towards Chembur, luxury buses that halt along the road next to it, take sudden turns to pick up waiting passengers and have caused innumerable accidents here.



Both bikers were killed. Pic/Sameer Markande

Case Study: On the night of June 15, 2017, Altmash Mohammed Sheikh, 20, and Sohail Kadar Pathan, 16, along with their friends, left home around 11pm to enjoy Ramzan treats at Mohammed Ali Road. Mohsin, the elder brother of Altmash, remembered the day he lost his sibling. “Altmash’s friends asked him to accompany them to Mohammed Ali Road, but a hour after he left, we received a call from the cops telling us that he had met with an accident.



The non-existent median on a long stretch of road. Pic/Atul Kamble

The bike that Altamash and his friend Sohail were on crashed into a dumper near Everard Nagar, and then into some barricades put up for the flyover in the middle of the road. Even today, the road is poorly lit and motorists have no idea when to take a right or left turn.

Total Accidents

07

(2017-18)

Types of accidents:

Vehicles that speed up at night before getting on to the flyover; vehicles descending from the flyover taking sudden left turns crashing into vehicles coming from under the flyover; lack of signage that confuses motorists

Total fatalities

07

Death

02

Major injuries

01

Minor injuries

Source: Traffic department

Problems

> Lack of signage and dividers

> Cars taking last minute turns before the flyover

> Blind spots

Solutions

> Clear signage indicating that vehicles should take a right or left

> Dividers to be broadened, which will stop vehicles coming from both sides from crashing into each other

Locals speak

Santosh Sanjkar, Advocate, local resident

‘From Priyadarshini Circle to Everard Nagar, there is no visible signage and this results in motorists taking decisions at the last minute. Also, there should be a speed limit mentioned here. After crossing Priyadarshini, vehicles tend to race to 100km/hr, which is a big cause of accidents. The spot where Sion flyover descends has to be channelised properly to avoid vehicles crashing.’

Sneha Yadav, Resident, Chembur

‘I travel every day from Chembur to Sion, and notice that at the spot where Sion flyover ends towards Chembur many vehicles take a sudden left turn. Many times, when I come from Sion circle (below the flyover), I have to slow down as luxury buses and dumpers take a sudden left turn. Vehicles coming from the flyover have to allow one lane for some distance after descending to avoid accidents.’

Police speak

Keshav Sanap, Sr. Inspector, Chembur Traffic Division

‘The problem at the spot is speeding and because of this it becomes difficult to control one’s vehicle. Also, lack of discipline adds to the woes. To avoid accidents at the start of the Sion flyover we always place one constable who ensures that people follow lane discipline, but many don’t unfortunately.’

Experts speak

Yogesh Ambe, Road safety expert, BIGRS

‘Indicators must be put up to stop motorists from making last-minute lane changes. Also, Sion flyover, which descends to Everard Nagar, has to have a divider to prevent vehicles from the flyover and those coming from below from crashing. Buses that stop at the end of the flyover must have specific timings.’

Do you have a Killer story?

Write to us and send us photos on mailbag@mid-day.com

Next: Priyadarshini Circle, Chunabhatti

Also Read: Mumbai's killer roads: Speed demons make Kherwadi bridge hell

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates