Mumbai's men more vulnerable to suicide, reveals police data

An RTI activist's request has yielded numbers, which show that more men than women committed suicide between 2008 and 2016 in Mumbai

In data received from the Mumbai Police through the Right to Information Act (RTI), more men than women have committed suicide in Mumbai during the last nine years. The data shows that from 2008 to 2016, about 6,507 men committed suicide, whereas 4,150 women did so during the same period. Reasons for suicide amount to societal and familial pressure and depression, among others.

RTI activist Shakeel Ahmed Sheikh had requested Mumbai Police for the data. "We can see from the data that the suicide rate for men is increasing in Mumbai. Moreover, as the data shows overall suicides in the city is increasing," said Sheikh. In the year 2008, the police had registered a total of 1,111 suicides; in 2016, the tally has gone up by 94.

Speaking about this scenario Dr Sagar Mundada, consultant psychiatrist at Healthspring, Mumbai, said, "There is the myth that men are tougher than women in terms of both their physique as well as mental health. But, when it comes to handling pressure, women always perform better. In our society, men who talk about pressure or depression are considered 'weak', so they don't open up and end up committing suicide."

He added that there is the pressure on men to excel whatever field they are in, which pushes them further into depression. "On the other hand, instances of para-suicides, in which one tries to kill oneself but averts the plan mid-way, is more in women when compared to men," he said.

