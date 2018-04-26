Mumbai's new development plan allows increase in FSI of buildings

Sanction given for development by the dozen across suburbs, island city by allowing increase in FSI, expected to result in vertical growth



The island city and Metro interchanges, which have been granted more FSI, are likely to see more development. Representational Image

A home buyer can convert his/her 1-BHK flat into a studio apartment without encountering any objections from the local body, provided no structural or sanitation changes are made. Metro interchanges DN Nagar, Lokhandwala junction, JVLR junction, BKC, Seepz, Dahisar East and Gandhi Nagar will be granted special development provisions, with the sites getting more FSI. With major interchanges being in the suburbs, it is likely that substantial development will happen in suburban areas where Metro tracks align.

Island city too will see vertical growth with state government increasing the maximum allowed FSI for residential development to 3. Commercial development across the city and suburbs is also expected to increase, as the state has allotted a maximum FSI of 5 for it.

All of this is courtesy a separate notification made part of the Development Plan 2034. CM Devendra Fadnavis approved the scrutiny committee's report on Tuesday, paving way for DP 2034.

Vertical limit

BMC chief Ajoy Mehta said, "We have allowed homeowners the freedom to design their flats - they can remove or add walls - but structural and sanitation changes are strictly prohibited.

"The state will come out with notifications about several special provisions for Metro interchanges..." More development has been pushed to South Mumbai from the suburbs by granting a higher FSI for residential development - 3 in comparison to 2-2.5 in suburbs - as the government thinks the island city is more developed and can accommodate more population.

A senior civic official said, "There is better infrastructure in South Mumbai; hence, higher FSI there would not be a problem. Maximum FSI for commercial and residential have been linked to the road width. While the base FSI in South Mumbai for roads having width less than nine metres is 1.33, for roads wider than nine metres, it is 1.33, plus 0.84 TDR and 0.83 premium payment."

Consent matters

Suburbs will get 15 per cent additional built-up area for redevelopment of private buildings, and without any premium. This essentially means more space for citizens.

The state has also sanctioned 51 per cent consent as required for redevelopment of old MHADA buildings, cessed buildings and SRA ones. In case of cluster development, 51 per cent from individual buildings will be accepted, but 70 per cent from the entire cluster will be needed.