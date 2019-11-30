MENU

Munna Badnaam Hua from Dabangg 3 to have the grandest launch for a song ever!

Updated: Nov 30, 2019, 17:36 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The Munna Badnaam Hua song from Dabangg 3 is all set to be launched in the grandest manner possible

Picture Courtesy: Official YouTube Page/T-Series
Picture Courtesy: Official YouTube Page/T-Series

Dabangg 3's most awaited song Munna Badnam to be out today! The makers of the film seem to be prepped with enthusiasm for the lunch of the music video of the song.

The excitement amongst fans is almost uncontainable as the song is inching close to its release; Here are some pictures of the venue which looks nothing less than mesmerizing!

Take a look:

Dabangg 3 Song Launch

Dabangg 3 Song Launch

Dabangg 3 Song Launch

The song will be launched today at a venue in the suburbs of western Mumbai today evening and the location has been decorated in almost a celebratory manner.

The much-awaited Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December, this year

