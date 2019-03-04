Murder convict killed by undertrial prisoner in jail over use of toilet

crime

Azam was beaten by undertrial inmate Anwer after a spat over using the toilet. Azam was rushed to district hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival

Representational Picture

A man, serving a life term after being convicted of killing his wife, has allegedly been beaten to death by an undertrial prisoner after a spat over the use of toilet in Saharanpur district jail, officials said on Monday. Mohd Azam, who was serving the life sentence in his wife's murder case, was killed Sunday, Saharanpur District Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma said.



According to Sharma, Azam, who was kept in solitary confinement cell, was beaten by undertrial inmate Anwer after a spat over using the toilet. Azam was rushed to district hospital where doctors declared him dead, the jail official said.



A murder case was registered against Anwer who is lodged in the jail in the murder case of his wife. Azam was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for his wife's death over dowry in July 2009.



Meanwhile, SP (City) Vinit Kumar Bhatnagar said two jail officials have been suspended for negligence in connection with the killing of the inmate.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever