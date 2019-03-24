Music concert: Carnatic meets Dharavi

sunday-mid-day

Classical singers from True School of Music are set to jam with the actual gully boys

Mandar Deshpande and Gomathi Iyer

Mandar Deshpande, faculty at True School of Music (TSM), and his 19-year-old shishya, Gomathi Iyer, don't know the shape of their upcoming concert with Dharavi Rocks, the trash-can drummers from Mumbai 17, but they know its rhythm. "It will be songs with a heavy percussion," says Iyer.

Originally from Hyderabad, Iyer has trained in Carnatic music under Dr Vyzarsu Balasubrahmanyam for eight years, and joined TSM last year to tackle Bollywood playback, while Deshpande is currently training with khayal vocalist, Arun Kashalkar. The collab with Dharavi Rocks came about because, "It's a great idea to bring different cultures together," says Deshpande. "It's fusion with the music of the masses with the music of classes."

The proposed set list includes Ghanan Ghanan from Lagaan, Ajay-Atul's Deva Shree Ganesha from Agneepath and a raga- and rhythm-based melody, as created by Viveick Rajagopalan, one of the composers on Gully Boy. "On top of that, Gomathi will be singing some sargams and I'll be singing some aalaaps, so we're trying to design a rhythmic groove, in which the audience can interact with us." While all this is well and good, what we want to know is, will there be any rap? "We're still waiting for a confirmation from the rapper, and I hope it happens," says Deshpande. "Because rap is the heart of Dharavi."

WHERE: Baro, 12, Sun Mill Compound, Lower Parel

WHEN: March 29; 7.30 PM

CALL: 40344888

Free

