Music masterclass

Mohan Kannan

If your head is filled with hummable tunes or catchy hooks or you think you have a way with words, and have always thought you could pen down your own song, then this masterclass by Mohan Kannan, lead vocalist of the rock band Agnee, is where you can pick up these skills.

The music composition and songwriting workshop will see Kannan, who specialises in rock songs inspired by Kabir's poetry as well as Carnatic classical music, talk about honing these skills while adding your own vibe to make the tracks your own. And who better to guide you than someone who has worked with Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy as well as Amit Trivedi?

On July 29, 7.30 pm

At Furtados School of Music, Quantum Park, 49, Fern Villa, 52, Union Park, Khar West.

Call 8879070240

Email play@fsm.net.in

Cost Rs 1,000

