Music unfiltered

The pandemic has been challenging, we know. But you've got to remember that you're not alone. When the going gets tough, all you need is some solace and great music.

Mumbai-based singer-songwriter Gaurav Jagwani will give you a taste of this raw music as he strums his acoustic guitar. With his second album Whiskey and Philosophy out, listen to his original tunes that throw both light and shade on life.

Hosted by Hooted1ce, Jagwani will also shine the spotlight on other budding singer-songwriters who will make the evening even more special with some new, refreshing and unheard tunes.

On October 16, 9 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 69

