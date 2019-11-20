Musician Arian Romal brings a new app for the Millennial- LetsPartii

It’s Simple, LetsPartii. We have heard that everything is digital and that's not new. Well, what's new is that partying is also now on the app. There is a new app called LetsPartii and it will change the entire way someone looks at partying. The CEO and Founder of the LetsPartii app is actor and musician Arian Romal.

LetsPartii app is available in 15 countries and counting. It has more than 100.000 events inside the app within the first 4 months itself. It enables you to book, attend and invite your friends all in one click and guess what, you don't even need any promoters as you can add yourself and your friends to the guest list and much more.

LetsPartii is the new platform where everything is happening, even if you’re not in a party mood, you can still use the app to share pictures, chat, find new friends and have a lot of fun. It’s redefining the usage of social media and it helps you to be in touch with your party friends like no other media. LetsPartii gives you a host of options starting from knowing what's happening where, book your tables, pay for your entry and much more.

One definitely has to check it out before knowing what all it features. What really struck us is the tagline of the app. It's called " it's simple, LetsPartii ". The CEO and founder of the app Mr. Arian Romal is a musician and actor himself and we spoke to him to know about the app, "It's an app that will completely change how partying and connecting with other people is."

He added, "We are available right now in 15 countries and counting and we are planning to go global. The idea is to create the Google of partying, connecting with friends and share the best moment of your life with the world. This has been my brainchild and it's been on the reckoning for quite some time now."

He continued, "As a business owner, you can now download LetsPartii Business App and create your events, share pictures & videos to the entire world, promote your events and check guest list before your events start. It’s the best business tool for Night Clubs, Restaurants, Bars, Live Shows and etc."

LetsPartii app has a platform where you could get yourself verified as an artist, model, actor, and influencer or even start your promotion work as a professional. LetsPartii is live in India. It's changing how people are perceiving parties and chatting. It has absolute cutthroat technology to support it. Some of the brightest minds are working on it as we speak.

We are waiting to see a revolution and we can't wait to see how far it goes in here.

