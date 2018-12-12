Must read! Kartik Aaryan's interesting revelations on Neha Dhupia's show

television

The hottest vegetarian, Kartik Aaryan is the latest guest on the famous podcast No Filter Neha Season 3

Kartik Aaryan/picture courtesy: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram account

No Filter Neha is one such show, where the actors aren't conscious about speaking their heart out. The show, which is in a podcast format, has celebrities as guests by host Neha Dhupia. This episode has the ever-fit actor Kartik Aaryan making some shocking and interesting revelations about his life. (And you will definitely crush on him even more!)

Sparks between Sara and Kartik at a party?

I think Saif Sir was also there, so it was all eco-friendly

This weird thing Kartik liked watching as a kid

So I was in Jabalpur and wahan elephants lekar aate the ek garden mein. Wahan ride hoti thi elephants ki. Toh who jo elephants ko log dekhne aate the toh main bhi dekhne jaata tha. Lekin I used to watch their shit, watch how they shit. So I had that interest during my childhood, I don't know why. And my nani (grandmother) used to take me to see how elephants shit. It's the weirdest thing.

Why Kartik Aryan changed his name

I was called Kartik Aryan Tiwari, so it sounded like KAT in short form

Kartik Aryan nicknames

They call me center shock, because my hair…they are always up. And then Koki is something that I hated throughout my childhood

Kartik Aryan wanted to have babies with Katrina for this reason!

Yes, I just said that, ya I've got a thing for accents, so that's about it and she (Katrina Kaif) has a good accent so that's about it.

Why Kartik declined a Dharma film

It was a fabulous film, it's just that at this point in time I didn't want to be a part of it. That's it. Sometimes there are films that are fabulous in their own way, it's just that you have to connect to your character. Maybe somewhere down the line, I didn't connect to it myself.

Kartik's matrimonial ad for Katrina Kaif

Main handsome hain, smart hain, witty hain, aur isko Sheila ki Jawani bohat pasand hain

Kartik Aryan does not drink!

I've been doing that all my life. When I entered the industry, I learned this trick that I've to do this otherwise everyone is going to say are ek drink pee le, ek drink pee le, kya hojayega, yeh nahi peeta, isko pilate hai. So that's what everybody does. So what I do is with the bartender I just tell him that give me a glass of water, put nimbu in it and some ice and jo colour ka mujhe lag raha hota hai drink hoti hai logo ki, alcohol ke color ka I just mix an orange juice or something, so that it looks like a proper... But pata nahi mein kyu bata raha hun, kyuki agli baar log check karenge.

Guess what Kartik Aryan thinks he's good at?

No, I'm very good at kissing. Self-taught.

Kartik Aryan's mom is the reason his girlfriend was upset with him

So she was in touch with my ex-girlfriend. So my current girlfriend got pissed with the fact how she is in touch with her because I thought I was more close to her and I was in a situation where I don't know what to do, what to say because I can't suddenly say mom please delete her. So I don't get into it but she is in touch with everyone. I mean she is touch with everyone. It's not a long list though.

Kartik's mom's no filter questions

She just once asked me tune sex toh nahi kar liya hai. Matlab, she thought she was whispering but actually she was so loud and she doesn't know the difference between a whisper and being loud. So my mom always thinks out loud. She says whatever comes to her mind.

Kartik's alternate career

Bawarchi ban jaunga. Araam se ban jaunga. Main sab bana lunga – Indian, Italian, jo chahiye.

Why Kartik is an aunty magnet

I love it, I enjoy it. I enjoy all the female adoration. I think it's got to do with my characters. It's not me.

Ms. or Mr. Admit you're together already

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

Ms. or Mr. Delete your social media

Sushant Singh Rajput

Couple of 2018

Ranbir-Alia

