MX Player brings to light the reshaping relationships this lockdown with 'Lockdown Rishtey'

On 24 March 2020 when the unprecedented nationwide lockdown for 21 days was announced, life as we know it was at a standstill - everyone learning, unlearning and relearning the basics. 9am to 5pm jobs became 8am to 10pm jobs, study desks became workstations and suddenly, all time became family time. But this has brought along some ordinary yet extraordinary stories that celebrate life and make you retrospect about your relationships; it is these stories, of people locked in their homes, facing an unprecedented global pandemic and discovering new human experiences together which MX Exclusive Lockdown Rishtey explores. The trailer has just dropped, and the 5-episodic series will stream for FREE, starting 21 October, exclusively on MX Player.

Watch the trailer of Lockdown Rishtey now:

A melange of 5 stories, shot in the lockdown, at homes using a phone, ‘Lockdown Rishtey’ explores the thick and thin nuances of relationships. The series takes us through the intricacies of 5 relationships – a married couple on the verge of a divorce, an independent self-living individual who gets stuck with 10 other relatives, a loving couple who are almost about to elope, a girl who goes to her prospective in-laws to call off the marriage only realizing that she’s stuck in their home, and lastly, a story of a man who lives with his cute pets.

With various actors gracing this series with their presence, the show sees a stellar cast starring Rohit Roy, GurdipPunjj, Kaveta Chaudhry, Ashi Mahesh Joshi, Zia Ahmad Khan, Saad Bilgrami, DarshanaaGahatraj, Dr. Smita Dongre, Abhishek Kapur, Indraneel Bhattacharya, Pallavi Rao, Neena Cheema, Sunil Pushkarna, ShubhangiLatkar, Sumit Sharma, Swati Tarar, Krish Wawa, Khushi Bhasin, Trishna Mukherjee, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Shubh Mukherjee, Anjani Kumar Khanna, Pratik Sakate, Bishakha Das, Ronit Roy, Anjum Fakih, VishnoWarrier, Quiien, Kunal Bhan, Satarupa Naha, Brianna Supriyo and Abhijit Das.

The episodes are presented by Rithvik Dhanjani, Suchitra Pillai, Arjun Punjj, Manasi Joshi Roy and Prerna Panwar. Shot across various locations via mobile phones, this totally hatke series is directed by Abhijit Das.

Watch the show only on MX Player from 21st October for FREE

