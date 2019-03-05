My boyfriend is crowding my space

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

My boyfriend has an annoying habit of asking me who I am chatting with all the time. He is not possessive, but this makes me feel as if I can't have my own space without him wanting to control it in some way. How do I get him to stop?

Boundaries are important for any relationship, and he is obviously struggling to understand this. Why can't you tell him how much it annoys you and why you need him to give you some personal space? Talking about it alone can help you resolve this.

There is a girl I work with and like spending time with. She is intelligent, funny and a genuinely nice human being and I really want us to have some kind of relationship beyond a professional one. I am not interested in her romantically, but would like to have someone like her as a friend. I have been thinking about how to tell her this, but whenever I think of even asking her out for coffee after work, it starts to seem as if I am hitting on her. If she gets the wrong idea, this can ruin everything between us, which will be sad. How do I tell her about my intentions without giving her the wrong idea?

What makes you think she will have the wrong idea about you asking her out for coffee? Women don't assume that everyone asking them out is madly in love with them, because these things only happen in movies where 50-year old men are still allowed to play the roles of college students. It's only creepy if you make it seem that way, and no one will assume you're hitting on them if you behave like a normal person with clear intentions. If you would like her to be your friend, just tell her how you feel without beating about the bush. You refer to her as an intelligent person, but also insult her intelligence by assuming she will misread your intentions. Don't overthink this.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates