My day lights up when you smile: Milind Soman wishes Ankita Konwar on wedding anniversary

It was a pleasant surprise when India's heartthrob Milind Soman got married to his sweetheart Ankita Konwar. Theirs wasn't a much-publicised courting, which made the union even sweeter and special. The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary in a grand fashion. Due to the coronavirus outbreak and the country observing lockdown the couple decided to celebrate it on social media.

Milind took to his Instagram to wish her. He shared a picture of the two lovebirds togather along with the caption that read, "My day lights up when you smile, and I will do all I can to keep it that way, its 2 happy years today, so happy earth day @ankita_earthy ..p.s that's the only day I remember in the last 6 years that you were ready before me. Meri aankhon ne chuna hain tujhko..' dont know why I thought of that one (sic)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) onApr 22, 2020 at 2:16am PDT

Ankita also reciprocated the love in a similar manner by sharing a then-and-now picture. "Then and Now. This day, 2 years back I vowed to be with you and be your partner in everything.So today when you asked if I would climb 300 floors with you to celebrate the beginning of the 3rd year of our marriage, I of course said yes..." she captioned the picture.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@ankita_earthy) onApr 22, 2020 at 4:13am PDT

Milind and Ankita dated for five years before they finally got married. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar exchanged wedding vows in Santiago de Compostela, Spain, where they went holidaying. They also had a traditional wedding on this day two years ago.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news