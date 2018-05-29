My fiance's behaviour annoys me enormously

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I have made a commitment to my friend's brother. His parents asked if I would marry him a while ago, and I agreed at the time, but things changed over the next six months. His behaviour now annoys me enormously. He is divorced, but I don't care about his past. He taunts me about my past all the time though. He insists that I meet him at his house alone, because he doesn't like going out with girls. If I share something with him, he shares it with everyone else in front of me, which is embarrassing. I have repeatedly asked him to stop doing these things, and he apologises, promises never to do it again, and does it again within two days. This makes me sad. His parents have been very supportive and want me as a daughter-in-law, but I don't find any qualities in him that make me want him as a husband. I am scared about my friendship and worried about his parents. I don't know how to deal with this relationship anymore.

— Aditi M

When you agree to marry someone, you make a commitment to spend the rest of your life with that person. It is a decision that involves the two of you first, not your family members. You may have a great relationship with this man's parents, but the fact that you are unhappy and embarrassed about him is a sign that things aren't going well. If he refuses to respect you now, do you believe he will change after marriage? I suggest you put yourself and your needs first, and worry about commitments later. This isn't a decision you can take lightly, so have a conversation with him, as well as with his parents if necessary, to make sure he understands what you're saying. If he continues to make you feel sad and you believe he is not the man for you, there is absolutely no shame in backing away from your decision. It's your life.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

