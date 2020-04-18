My husband is an astrology freak!

My husband has faith in astrology and a guru he met a few years ago, which is causing some serious issues between us. I don't believe in any of these things, and don't even think about star signs. He doesn't do anything without consulting his books on astrology, and it is driving me mad. At the start, I tolerated this because I thought it was a cute hobby. Now, I see that it affects every plan we make, and I am afraid of what the future holds for us. He thinks I am being paranoid and wants me to learn about these things, but I am just not interested. How can this marriage survive when we have such different approaches to living?

It will not survive unless you find a way of accommodating his beliefs, or unless he agrees to rely upon them as long as they do not impinge upon your lives together. If he wants this marriage to work, he will simply have to recognise and accept that things need to change. You can always agree to disagree about your individual beliefs, but there has to be mutual respect and an ability to find a path that does not inconvenience the other person.

I won a ticket to a resort package at work and asked my boyfriend if he wanted to accompany me. He said he couldn't because he wasn't going to get time off from work, but now says he wants me to return the voucher because he is uncomfortable with me going by myself. I don't know if this means he can't trust me, or is afraid of my security, but I don't want to give away what I have rightfully won. How do we resolve this?

Ask him what the problem is because, if it is about trust, this is a bigger problem than figuring out what to do about your prize. If he is insecure about something, the sooner you both discuss this, the better.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news