My kids keep me young: Roger Federer

Swiss tennis ace Roger Federer insists his four kids that make him feel young at 38. "I feel young, so I keep being pretty young," the 20-time Grand Slam winner was quoted as saying by Tennis World USA. "My four sons make me keep like this. And that's perfect.

"But getting older also has positives. You have the needed experienced to know what to prevent. When you are young and you feel something, you are like: 'Oh, my God!' You panicked," Federer added. Federer has twin daughters — Myla Rose and Charlene Riva, 10, and two twin sons — Leo and Lennart, five.

