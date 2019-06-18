My pregnant friend has gone into a shell

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

My best friend has changed since she got pregnant three months ago. She no longer spends time with me or any of her other close friends, barely responds to messages on WhatsApp, and has kept to herself despite all our efforts to get her out and spend time with us. Is it normal for pregnant women to move apart from their friends like this? She doesn't even pick up the phone when we call, so we are quite worried about her. How do we get her out of this shell?

It is impossible for any of us to put ourselves in the place of what your friend is going through, because pregnancy leads to all kinds of hormonal changes that none of us can predict. I can't comment on whether this is normal or make sweeping statements about whether this affects all pregnant women, but I would suggest you give your friend time and space to deal with this. She only needs to know that she has you and her other friends around if she needs you, which is probably what matters most right now as she prepares herself for what is undoubtedly a life-changing experience. You can also speak to her husband and let him know that you are all happy to help in any way, because he will have a much clearer perspective about how she is feeling and whether or not she needs some kind of external support. I suspect she will reach out to you when she is ready.

My ex-girlfriend has been posting horrible things about me on Facebook. How do I respond to her?

Why do you need to? You can always block her, can't you? To ignore someone being nasty is the best way to get them to abandon their attacks. If you think she is being derogatory or slandering your character in any way, you always have the option of considering legal action.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

