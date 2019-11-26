My relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo is good: Juventus coach Sarri

Turin: Cristiano Ronaldo remains in doubt for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid in Turin, Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri said on Monday. The Portuguese international was rested for Saturday's Serie A game against Atalanta which Juventus won 2-1 thanks to a Gonzalo Higuain double to stay top of the Italian league.

"Cristiano trained with his teammates yesterday [Sunday]," said Sarri. "It seems that his condition is improving but we still have to evaluate between today and tomorrow. The positive thing he was able to play throughout the training session with his teammates."

Defender Matthijs de Ligt, who suffered a dislocated shoulder, and forward Federico Bernardeschi, who bruised his chest, also need to be evaluated, Sarri said. Ronaldo was substituted in Juventus's previous two games including their Champions League game at Lokomotiv Moscow with a slight knee problem.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner and hit back with four goals to help Portugal qualify for Euro 2020. "My relationship with Cristiano is good," said Sarri, "if a player who has won so much is angry about being substituted, it means he still has a lot of motivation, and this is something positive."

