My struggle story in Bollywood might inspire many, says Govinda

Bollywood actor Govinda, who is coming up with a new comedy film 'Fryday' says, though he is not in a mood to watch a bio-pic on his life soon, his journey as an outsider who achieved success, would be inspirational for many budding artistes.

During the trailer launch of 'Fryday', on Saturday, while asked about his interest in bio-pic on his life, Govinda told IANS, "I do not think that making a bio-pic on my life at this point of my career is a good idea - I am working on films. But I think starting from zero, in a film industry that does not give any newcomers a chance easily, to make it to the top is surely an interesting journey of my life; that is inspirational."

He said, "While in poverty, people tend to get depressed it is wise to accept the situation and win over it (that I did). So that will be an interesting watch," added the 'Saajan Chale Sasural' famed actor.

The occasion was graced by the cast and crew of the film "Fryday", including Varun Sharma, Vijendra Kale, director Abhishek Dogra among others. The story of the film revolves around two character played by Varun and Govinda.

Praising his co-star, Govinda said, "Varun is too good in the film, he performed fantastically. I kept telling Varun that if he and I reduce a few kilos, we are superstars!"

Remembering one of his early days, he said, "A film becomes hit with the equal participation of every actors and crew members. When I was doing 'Shola Aur Shabnam', I was so amazed to watch Anupam Kher-ji, that I couldn't deliver dialogues properly. The same happened with Kader Khan saab. After ages, I met the actor Vijendra Kale who amazed me to that level with his performance. I am so glad to work with these talented people." 'Fryday' is directed by Abhishek Dogra, featuring Govinda and Varun and is releasing on October 12.

