Naagin 3: Arjun Bijlani, Mouni Roy and Karanvir Bohra to reunite for finale

television

Arjun Bijlani played the role of Ritik Singh in the show. He is currently seen in the show Ishq Mein Marjawan and also hosts reality show Kitchen Champion

We all remember Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy from the first season of the super successful show Naagin. Well! he will be back this season too!

The actor is really looking forward to the collaboration. "I am going for Naagin. It is a culmination of some sort and I will be part of it. It's going to be fun. Naagin has always been associated with me, it started with me. I am close to it," he says.

The actor adds, "I have some Kismat Connection with Naagin, I land up in every season."

Arjun played the role of Ritik Singh in the show. He is currently seen in the show Ishq Mein Marjawan and also hosts reality show Kitchen Champion.

After bursting on the television scene with Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and becoming a household name with Naagin, Mouni Roy graduated to Bollywood with Gold last year.

She has since steadily bagged interesting projects, including Romeo Akbar Walter, Brahmastra and Made In China. Her rising Bollywood career though has left her with little time for television projects — she could not be part of the ongoing third season of Naagin owing to her film commitments. But now, as the third season is about to end, the actress is all set to reappear on the show for the grand finale.

Also Read: Mouni Roy: Don't want to compromise on films for television

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates