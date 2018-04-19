Search

Naagin 3: Rajat Tokas beefs up for his role, Twitter goes gaga over his hot body

Apr 19, 2018, 13:27 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Rajat Tokas played the role of a 'nevla' (mongoose) in Naagin and has now been roped in as Naagraj in Naagin 3

Rajat Tokas in Naagin 3
Rajat Tokas roped in for Naagin 3. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/rajattokasfd

After the announcement of television's beauties, Karishma Tanna and Anita Hassanandani joining Naagin 3, the fans can't contain their excitement to watch out for the extended version of this supernatural fantasy. Now, a photo of Rajat Tokas, all beefed up and muscular for his role as Naagraj is going viral on social media.

Rajat Tokas enjoys a massive female fan-following ever since he featured in the television series, Dharti Ka Veer Yodha, Prithviraj Chauhan. The young actor is popularly known for essaying historical characters in period dramas. The 26-year-old was seen playing the character of a 'nevla' (mongoose) in Naagin.

Twitterati, on the other hand, is losing its calm on Rajat's bulked body for Naagin 3. His fans have gone crazy and a plethora of compliments are pouring in. "I'm completely awestruck, Why so freaking hot, My atom bomb (sic)," "Wt should I say about ur look, Tremendously superb, No words (sic)" and "Finally!!!!! The most awaited picture, Our Hottie @RajjatTokas looks very sexy and super hot, fresh and too hot to handle, #RajatTokas Naagin 3 (sic)," all these comments have started coming in.

One more noticeable thing is that the actor has been heaping praises mostly from his female fans.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

ekta kapoornaagintelevision newsanita hassanandanikarishma tanna