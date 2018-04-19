Naagin 3: Rajat Tokas beefs up for his role, Twitter goes gaga over his hot body

Rajat Tokas played the role of a 'nevla' (mongoose) in Naagin and has now been roped in as Naagraj in Naagin 3



Rajat Tokas roped in for Naagin 3. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/rajattokasfd

After the announcement of television's beauties, Karishma Tanna and Anita Hassanandani joining Naagin 3, the fans can't contain their excitement to watch out for the extended version of this supernatural fantasy. Now, a photo of Rajat Tokas, all beefed up and muscular for his role as Naagraj is going viral on social media.

Rajat Tokas enjoys a massive female fan-following ever since he featured in the television series, Dharti Ka Veer Yodha, Prithviraj Chauhan. The young actor is popularly known for essaying historical characters in period dramas. The 26-year-old was seen playing the character of a 'nevla' (mongoose) in Naagin.

Twitterati, on the other hand, is losing its calm on Rajat's bulked body for Naagin 3. His fans have gone crazy and a plethora of compliments are pouring in. "I'm completely awestruck, Why so freaking hot, My atom bomb (sic)," "Wt should I say about ur look, Tremendously superb, No words (sic)" and "Finally!!!!! The most awaited picture, Our Hottie @RajjatTokas looks very sexy and super hot, fresh and too hot to handle, #RajatTokas Naagin 3 (sic)," all these comments have started coming in.

One more noticeable thing is that the actor has been heaping praises mostly from his female fans.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Finally !!!!!

The most awaited picture ðÂÂÂ

Our Hottie @RajjatTokas looks very sexy and super hot, fresh and too hot to handle âÂ¤ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥#RajatTokas Naagin 3ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/fxh09WlnCL — RajatTokasFansðÂÂÂ (@FC_RajatTokas) April 16, 2018

OmgðÂÂÂðÂÂ­ðÂÂ­



I'm completely awestruckðÂÂÂ



Why so freaking hotðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥

My atom bombðÂÂ£ðÂÂÂ@RajjatTokas



Wt should I say about ur lookðÂÂÂðÂÂ£ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ

Tremendously superb ðÂÂªðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ

No words âÂ¤ðÂÂª



Can't wait to see u onscreenðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ



All the best wishes loveðÂÂÂ#Naagin3



Thanku ðÂÂÂ @ektaravikapoor pic.twitter.com/fdqzD98Ssj — Simran (@Simran_RT_lover) April 16, 2018

Totally surprising but amazing new look of @RajjatTokas in his new role as ‘Naagraj’ in Naagin 3!

His ability to perfect his look for his each & every role is just mind blowingðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼#RajatTokas #Naagin #Naagin3 pic.twitter.com/TOdxCUFtHu — Jasmine (@jasminegrewal98) April 17, 2018

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates