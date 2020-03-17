Naagin 4: Rashami Desai gets tested for Coronavirus, viewers can't get over her cuteness!

Amidst the Coronavirus scare, Rashami Desai was recently tested for the pandemic and the video has gone viral on social media where fans can't get over her cuteness! As much as fans are admiring and appreciating her cuteness and the fact how adorable she is, we also must give her credit for going through all the due processes to ensure she and everyone around her are safe and healthy.

All the other artists who wish to go to work amidst the panic and the pandemic, they all should get tested for COVID-19 to make sure they are healthy and suitable for shooting. Also, given how popular Naagin 4 is, it seems Desai is shooting for the show only to ensure fans can see the show as much as possible.

Take a look at the video right here:

Some of the comments said- Why is she so cute ya? Cutie, Such a cutieee, Aww, She looks so hot and cute at the same time. Well, we hope the actress has gone through all these comments. She was one of the most loved and popular contestants of Bigg Boss 13 and with Naagin 4, it seems she's all set to see a rise in her fan-following.

