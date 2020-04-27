Naagin Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel actor Lakshay Khurana is 'shy guy' off-screen

Actor Lakshay Khurana says that he is a "shy guy" in real life and is not like his character in the TV show "Naagin Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel".

"In real life I'm very shy. I am not the one who flirts with girls. I'm totally opposite of what I play on screen. Hardik (his character) is a guy who can date many girls at one time. The character has many shades and I play that honestly," he said.

"Initially my friends used to tease me because of my character. They never thought that I could play something like this. My family also enjoy watching me and appreciates my acting," he added.

He is happy with his role right now, but in the future he would like to play a protagonist.

"I really like to experiment with my roles. So far the roles that I have played, I have done those parts honestly. In the future also, I am looking forward to doing something very challenging and I want to see myself playing a protagonist," he said.

The actor had earlier appeared in the show "Lajwanti".

