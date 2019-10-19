Nach Baliye 9: Despite vertigo, Shantanu Maheshwari pulls off high jumps and lifts

Shantanu Maheshwari and his partner Nityaami Shirke have been quite the stunners this Nach Baliye season 9. Along with some mindblowing performances, they manage to bring the fun element that entertains the audience. Despite Nityaami Shirke's knee injury, the couple has been delivering great acts.

After a fun-filled and lively performance last weekend, this weekend will be quite a fiery one for Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke. The race is for the throne and there is cut-throat competition amongst the contestants. Filled with some powerful moves and grooves, their act is also going to see quite a few challenging jumps and lifts in the air, which are going to be showcased by Shantanu on stage.

Though not many know that Shantanu suffers from Vertigo, but never let that come in the way at all while attempting these 'lifts' and 'jumps' throughout the act!



Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke.

Speaking about the same, a source exclusively told us, "Shantanu was initially a bit apprehensive about the airlifts and jumps which the X1X crew had suggested to incorporate into their act, as he suffers from vertigo. But then he decided to take on the challenge to make the performance look better as the entire team had imagined it to be! Throughout the rehearsals, he steadily practiced the high air jumps, again and again, to get them right, and of course, did a fabulous job! Shantanu being a lover of challenges, took them all up, putting aside his weakness for this performance, and showcased all those mid-air jumps and lifts on stage with so much ease."

Helen, who has also been a special guest on Nach Baliye 9 was seen encouraging everyone. Shantanu too was awestruck looking at the dance goddess. He shared a video describing his feelings for Helen and wrote: "To be a legend, it's not just hard work...it requires patience...confidence and creative genius to stick to the passion... its only when you see all of that together We exclaim " oh what a legend"...but with Helen ma'am even the word legend seems so ordinary..."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shantanu Maheshwari (@shantanu.maheshwari) onOct 17, 2019 at 5:41am PDT

He further added: "I'm forever greatful to God for giving me an opportunity to meet her.."

