Nach Baliye 9: Hrithik Roshan as Rohit and Yuvika Chaudhary as Jhilmil win hearts

Yuvika Chaudhary and Hrithik Roshan on the stage of Nach Baliye 9. Image sourced from the PR

Hrithik Roshan, who is currently promoting his upcoming movie War, reached the sets of Nach Baliye 9. The actor brought to life his famous character of Rohit Mehra from Koi Mil Gaya alive after 16 years!

In the upcoming episode of Nach Baliye 9 themed costume drama, we will see couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary in a special act. In the act, Yuvika will don the look of Priyanka Chopra as Jhilmil in the movie Barfi. We have loved and applauded Priyanka's performance Jhilmil, but this time, Hrithik was total impressed to see Yuvika in this avatar.

Speaking about it, Hrithik said, "I, too, had played such a character of a special child, Rohit Mehra, in the movie Koi Mil Gaya. I understand that these kids are bullied and not treated well but all they need is love. I can relate to this character that you have played."

To this Yuvika requested Hrithik to come on stage so that they could both play their characters; Yuvika as Jhilmil and Hrithik as Rohit Mehra. And the two shared a sweet conversation as Jhilmil and Rohit that left everyone in awe!

Hrithik totally relived his memories after almost two decades.

