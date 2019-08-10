Nach Baliye 9: Raveena Tandon, Govinda recreate the iconic song Ankhiyo se goli maare

television

Raveena Tandon, Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja on Nach Baliye 9 sets. Pic/Yogen Shah

Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja made an appearance on the sets of 9th season of dance reality show Nach Baliye as special guests. Giving the couple company was Raveena Tandon who is one of the co-judges of the show.

It was a blissful moment for fans as Govinda and Raveena Tandon grooved to their iconic dance number 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare' from the film Dulhe Raja. The song continues to make the audience jump on their seats and dance and it's still a chartbuster. To have the duo perform on it was a visual treat and once in a lifetime type of nostalgia. Govinda shared the teaser of the same on his official Instagram account.

Raveena and Govinda were one of the most popular jodis of the 90s, and have given several hit films together. Some of them are Aunty No 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Dulhe Raja and Akhiyon se Goli Maare.

The theme of this week's Nach Baliye was - Hum Tum aur Woh. The theme is the twist of the week and saw the contestants bringing their own take of the concept to the table. The performances were vibrant, to say the least, and the competition is on in full swing.

This year, the dance reality show has come up with an interesting concept of having five ex-couples and five current couples putting their best foot forward and making an attempt at winning the coveted title.

On the professional front, Raveena Tandon has joined the bandwagon of actors turning producers. The actress is in talks with Arka Media Works - the production house that bankrolled the Baahubali series - to co-produce three web series. On the other hand, Govinda was last seen in Rangeela Raja, which was written and produced by Pahlaj Nihalani, and directed by Sikander Bharti. The film also starred Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Mishika Chourasia and Anupama Agnihotri in the lead roles.

