Nach Baliye 9: Riddhima Jain gets warm welcome from housewives on the show

Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain and wife Riddhima Jain have currently been one of the big favourites on Nach Baliye season 9. The duo gave an amazing performance last week where the duo portrayed themselves as trees. Through their act, they conveyed the message of 'save the environment'.

Keeping in sync with Nach Baliye 9's format, the theme changes every week. This week, the theme is 'Solo'. As the name suggests, the participants will have to dance sans their partner, which definitely is a huge challenge and responsibility.

As per sources, Riddhima Jain will be bringing in a happy vibe on the stage with her colourful performance. She will shake a leg on Rajasthani folk song. The source even informs that the act won the hearts of the judges and she proved to be the shining light of the episode.

Having a been a housewife herself, Riddhima multitasks things, and is also an inspiration to many housewives. Riddhima is also a mother, wife, daughter and software engineer. The star wife has proved herself to be quite the versatile woman via the show, which has not only inspired the judges but also the women watching this show.

On Saturday (October 5, 2019) evening's episode, the audience will see a bunch of housewives on the show, who have come all the way to meet Riddhima. They have been following her journey on Nach Baliye, and came in to support and salute her for being the amazing multitasker that she is!

These women will be seen cheering for Ridhima for how she has managed herself and her life. She will also be seen interacting with them and sharing some advice on how to remain strong in trying times. With this attitude, one can conquer the world, believes Riddhima Sourabh Raaj Jain.

