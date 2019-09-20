Nach Baliye 9: Romance brewing between ex flames Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva?

After being eliminated from Nach Baliye 9, Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva re-entered the show through wild card entries. The former couple had issues with the format of the show and judges, after bouncing back on the show, Urvashi and Anuj sorted out their differences.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, once again, there is a romance brewing between Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva. Talking about the same, a quote informed the entertainment portal saying that they are spending a lot of time together on the set and off the set. "Urvashi and Anuj have been spending good time with each other both during rehearsals and outside it. Recently, even Sanjay Dutt who was a guest on the show was stunned knowing that they were exes and not real life couple. He told them that they should reconsider their decision as they look very compatible. Urvashi and Anuj too have started re bonding and looks like something is brewing between the two."

Earlier, after getting eliminated from the show, Anuj had told Hindustan Times that they do not believe in washing their dirty linen in public. "We had our own share of fights. We have known each other but have never worked together. We both have a different way of working but we don't like to wash our laundry in public. There may be people who must be interested in showing their fights on the show. Does the audience want to watch that? Are they learning anything from the show?"

Urvashi Dholakia also spoke to the publication and said why there should be so much hullabaloo on working with an ex. She said, "Why it should be a problem working with an ex when we can work with unknown people! He is still someone we have known and have been with. As far as working techniques are concerned, we all are different and have different ways of working. Of course, we also adjust just like we adjust with other 10000 people."

Apart from Urvashi-Anuj, Pooja Banerjee, her husband Sandeep Sejwal and Avinash Sachdev with his girlfriend, Palak Purswani will make wildcard entries on Nach Baliye 9. However, Pooja sustained some serious injuries and the couple had to quit the show.

Currently, these are the pairs who are already competing with each other - Natasa Stankovic-Aly Goni, Nityami Shirke-Shantanu Maheshwari, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar, Yuvika Chaudhary-Prince Narula, and Ridhimma-Sourabh Raaj Jain.

