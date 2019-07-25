Nach Baliye 9: Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva display perfect chemistry

television

As per the video shared by the Star Plus team, Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva are intricately dressed in the goldens and the greens and the overall atmosphere on the stage is lit up, both literally and figuratively

Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva. Picture Courtesy: Star Plus Twitter

In the upcoming episode of Nach Baliye 9, the glamour and sass level will go a step higher as the ex-couple - Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva display exquisite chemistry and choreography on the sultry and romantic number, Ek Dil Ek Jaan. From the looks of it, the couple seemed totally sunk in dancing to the tune of the song and were totally in sync with each other- a flame to look out for, indeed!

As per the video shared by the Star Plus team on their social media handle, the ex-couple are intricately dressed in the goldens and the greens and the overall atmosphere on the stage is lit up, both literally and figuratively. As beautiful as the chemistry in the beautifully choreographed piece looks, it matches the expectations of the audience and the fans of the couple. The piece ended with Anuj kissing Urvashi's forehead while they both looked content and confident after completing their performance!

Judge Raveena Tandon asked Urvashi Dholakia that her relationship status was always under public radar but why she chose to stay quiet about Anuj and her relationship? Was it societal pressure? To which, Urvashi said, "No, it has never been about the societal pressure as I don't care about people and what they say!"



A still of Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva from their upcoming dance in Nach Baliye 9.

Nach Baliye has been in the news for the high glamour content and elaborate grandeur associated with the latest season. It's also being hailed as the most exciting and intriguing dance reality show because of the twist that the concept has this time. According to the new track, Nach Baliye 9 will see five ex-couples and five current couples fighting it out to win the prestigious trophy.

The grand premiere of the dance extravaganza garnered all the eyeballs. Producer Salman Khan was present at the opening which raked further excitement amongst the audience. More so, with a start like that, fans are already rooting for their favourite jodis while also staying glued to catch what this unique concept with this season has to offer!

The all-new season of Nach Baliye is being produced by Salman Khan and airs every Saturday and Sunday, 8 PM on Star Plus.

